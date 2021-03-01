Curve DAO Token (CRV) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $180.65 Million

Curve DAO Token (CURRENCY:CRV) traded up 24.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on March 1st. In the last seven days, Curve DAO Token has traded down 5.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Curve DAO Token coin can currently be purchased for $2.25 or 0.00004563 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Curve DAO Token has a market cap of $526.09 million and $180.65 million worth of Curve DAO Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 17% against the dollar and now trades at $29.29 or 0.00059500 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $392.07 or 0.00796421 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.54 or 0.00029544 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000302 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.39 or 0.00006896 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 14.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.40 or 0.00061743 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.62 or 0.00029702 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002032 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 32.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.19 or 0.00041009 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 16.7% against the dollar and now trades at $22.20 or 0.00045103 BTC.

Curve DAO Token Profile

Curve DAO Token is a coin. It launched on September 6th, 2018. Curve DAO Token’s total supply is 1,443,458,272 coins and its circulating supply is 234,213,887 coins. The official website for Curve DAO Token is guides.curve.fi/everything-you-need-to-know-about-crv . Curve DAO Token’s official Twitter account is @CravyHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Curve DAO Token

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Curve DAO Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Curve DAO Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Curve DAO Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

