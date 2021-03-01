CUTcoin Hits Market Capitalization of $12.81 Million (CUT)

CUTcoin (CURRENCY:CUT) traded 1.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 1st. CUTcoin has a market cap of $12.81 million and $1,689.00 worth of CUTcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, CUTcoin has traded 8.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One CUTcoin token can now be purchased for $0.0983 or 0.00000200 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Cardano (ADA) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00002491 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $26.36 or 0.00053770 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $140.41 or 0.00286440 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002232 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000250 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00001828 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002042 BTC.

OMG Network (OMG) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.64 or 0.00009474 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 22.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000245 BTC.

XinFin Network (XDC) traded up 18.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0418 or 0.00000085 BTC.

About CUTcoin

CUTcoin is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the CryptoNote hashing algorithm. CUTcoin’s total supply is 134,403,855 tokens and its circulating supply is 130,403,855 tokens. The Reddit community for CUTcoin is https://reddit.com/r/cutc0in and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for CUTcoin is cutcoin.org/blog . CUTcoin’s official Twitter account is @CUTc0in . The official website for CUTcoin is cutcoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “CUT coin uses the latest advances in cryptography to allow anonymous transactions. Wallet balances, transaction amount, sender and receiver are private by default on our blockchain. CUTcoin Proof of Stake consensus is the first in history to keep the total amount of coins even in staking wallets completely concealed. “

CUTcoin Token Trading

