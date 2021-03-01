CVCoin Achieves Market Capitalization of $2.30 Million (CVN)

CVCoin (CURRENCY:CVN) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on March 1st. One CVCoin token can now be purchased for about $0.19 or 0.00000382 BTC on exchanges. CVCoin has a market cap of $2.30 million and approximately $49,027.00 worth of CVCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, CVCoin has traded 21% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get CVCoin alerts:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $245.85 or 0.00505558 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002058 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.77 or 0.00071493 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000903 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.35 or 0.00076795 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $38.14 or 0.00078421 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.43 or 0.00054349 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $217.17 or 0.00446585 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000413 BTC.

About CVCoin

CVCoin’s total supply is 15,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,380,890 tokens. The official message board for CVCoin is medium.com/@crypviser . CVCoin’s official Twitter account is @cvcoin_ico and its Facebook page is accessible here . CVCoin’s official website is crypviser.network

Buying and Selling CVCoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CVCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CVCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CVCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for CVCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CVCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.