CyberMiles (CMT) 1-Day Volume Reaches $1.93 Million

CyberMiles (CURRENCY:CMT) traded up 9.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on March 1st. CyberMiles has a total market cap of $9.38 million and approximately $1.93 million worth of CyberMiles was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CyberMiles coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0117 or 0.00000024 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, CyberMiles has traded down 18.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $173.87 or 0.00354859 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 16.6% against the dollar and now trades at $24.56 or 0.00050124 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0501 or 0.00000102 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $48,974.25 or 0.99952666 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.40 or 0.00037553 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.29 or 0.00008753 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00004151 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 37.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.86 or 0.00109915 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000686 BTC.

About CyberMiles

CyberMiles is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 5th, 2017. CyberMiles’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 800,000,000 coins. The official message board for CyberMiles is medium.com/cybermiles . CyberMiles’ official website is www.cybermiles.io . CyberMiles’ official Twitter account is @cybermiles and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for CyberMiles is /r/CyberMiles and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling CyberMiles

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CyberMiles directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CyberMiles should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CyberMiles using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

