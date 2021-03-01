CyberOptics Co. (NASDAQ:CYBE) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

CyberOptics Co. (NASDAQ:CYBE) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $34.33.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CyberOptics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, February 22nd.

Get CyberOptics alerts:

CYBE stock traded up $0.81 during trading on Monday, hitting $27.56. 48,497 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 92,533. CyberOptics has a 1 year low of $12.77 and a 1 year high of $43.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $26.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.58. The stock has a market cap of $199.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.28.

CyberOptics (NASDAQ:CYBE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.12. CyberOptics had a net margin of 6.34% and a return on equity of 7.35%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that CyberOptics will post 0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CYBE. Epiq Partners LLC boosted its stake in CyberOptics by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. Epiq Partners LLC now owns 108,743 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,467,000 after buying an additional 15,623 shares during the period. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in CyberOptics by 72.3% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 17,400 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $554,000 after buying an additional 7,300 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CyberOptics during the third quarter valued at $218,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of CyberOptics by 50.6% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 148,154 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $4,718,000 after purchasing an additional 49,806 shares during the period. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of CyberOptics during the third quarter valued at $321,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.34% of the company’s stock.

CyberOptics Company Profile

CyberOptics Corporation designs, develops, and manufactures high precision sensing technology solutions and system products worldwide. Its products are used in surface mount technology (SMT) and semiconductor industries to improve yields and productivity. The company offers products based on multi-reflection suppression (MRS) technology, including multi-function inspection and measurement machines, and memory module inspection system; high precision 3D and 2D sensors for inspection and metrology; and 3D MRS sensors that are used various applications, such as printed circuit boards, CPU sockets, solder balls and bumps, wafer bumps, copper pillars, and other wafer level and advanced packaging.

Further Reading: What is the CAC 40 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for CyberOptics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CyberOptics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.