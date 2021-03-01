Cyclone Power Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CYPW) Short Interest Update

Cyclone Power Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CYPW) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 779,700 shares, a drop of 75.8% from the January 28th total of 3,216,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 98,891,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
CYPW remained flat at $$0.00 on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 7,864,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,717,102. Cyclone Power Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $0.00.
Cyclone Power Technologies Company Profile
Featured Article: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation
Receive News & Ratings for Cyclone Power Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cyclone Power Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.