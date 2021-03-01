CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY) Trading 6.5% Higher

CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAY)’s share price rose 6.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $5.13 and last traded at $5.11. Approximately 770,335 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 40% from the average daily volume of 1,283,255 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.80.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CBAY. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on CymaBay Therapeutics from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut CymaBay Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on CymaBay Therapeutics from $9.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on CymaBay Therapeutics from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, November 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.18.

Get CymaBay Therapeutics alerts:

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.73. The firm has a market cap of $352.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.44 and a beta of 1.45.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in CymaBay Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $370,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in CymaBay Therapeutics by 177.3% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 20,866 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 13,340 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in CymaBay Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in CymaBay Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in CymaBay Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $323,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.28% of the company’s stock.

About CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY)

CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and providing therapies to treat liver and other chronic diseases. Its lead product candidate is seladelpar (MBX-8025), a selective agonist of peroxisome proliferator activated receptor delta, which has completed Phase II clinical study for the treatments of primary biliary cholangitis and sclerosing cholangitis, as well as patients with nonalcoholic steatohepatitis.

Recommended Story: How is a buy-side analyst different from a sell-side analyst?

Receive News & Ratings for CymaBay Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CymaBay Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.