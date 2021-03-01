Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX Acquires 108 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX raised its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 5.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,112 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $3,702,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 5.6% in the third quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,823 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $12,026,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.2% in the third quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 4,738 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,944,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Broderick Brian C grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.8% in the third quarter. Broderick Brian C now owns 7,185 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $10,532,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Welch Group LLC grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.6% in the third quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 1,313 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,924,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.7% in the third quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 5,954 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $8,726,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.79% of the company’s stock.

GOOGL has been the topic of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $2,025.00 target price (up previously from $1,700.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Moffett Nathanson increased their price target on Alphabet from $1,900.00 to $2,100.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Pivotal Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Alphabet from $2,056.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,059.56.

Shares of GOOGL traded up $34.66 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $2,056.57. The stock had a trading volume of 34,550 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,884,876. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.39. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,938.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,711.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.39 trillion, a P/E ratio of 39.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,008.87 and a 1-year high of $2,145.14.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $15.90 by $6.40. The company had revenue of $46.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.09 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. During the same period last year, the business posted $15.35 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

