Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX Boosts Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX lifted its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 5.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,409 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 228 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up 2.2% of Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $7,724,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth $51,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. Finally, DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000. 31.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOG traded up $29.64 during trading on Monday, hitting $2,066.50. The stock had a trading volume of 29,755 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,603,010. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,013.54 and a 12-month high of $2,152.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.39 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,948.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,717.93.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $15.91 by $6.39. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. The firm had revenue of $56.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.86 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $15.35 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Alphabet from $2,250.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Alphabet from $2,150.00 to $2,400.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $2,390.00 price objective (up previously from $2,050.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Wedbush raised their price objective on Alphabet from $2,150.00 to $2,470.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,184.71.

In related news, Director Ann Mather sold 22 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,774.37, for a total transaction of $39,036.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,144 shares in the company, valued at $2,029,879.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 30 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,764.42, for a total value of $52,932.60. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,492,699.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,999 shares of company stock valued at $5,434,607. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

