Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX Grows Stock Holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX increased its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 21.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,712 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $3,320,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 13,773 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,319,000 after buying an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in United Parcel Service by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,701 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,297,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares during the period. Ingalls & Snyder LLC lifted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 54.0% in the fourth quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 6,863 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,156,000 after acquiring an additional 2,407 shares in the last quarter. WESPAC Advisors LLC lifted its position in United Parcel Service by 252.8% during the fourth quarter. WESPAC Advisors LLC now owns 6,273 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,056,000 after buying an additional 4,495 shares during the period. Finally, G&S Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 96.4% in the fourth quarter. G&S Capital LLC now owns 17,532 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,952,000 after buying an additional 8,607 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on UPS shares. Barclays lifted their price target on United Parcel Service from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $201.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Craig Hallum increased their price target on United Parcel Service from $12.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $200.00 price target on United Parcel Service and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $202.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. United Parcel Service has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $158.61.

NYSE:UPS traded up $1.58 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $159.41. The stock had a trading volume of 64,741 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,701,576. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $160.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $164.58. The company has a market capitalization of $138.21 billion, a PE ratio of 30.01, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.98. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a twelve month low of $82.00 and a twelve month high of $178.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The transportation company reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.52. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 161.20%. The company had revenue of $24.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.11 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 19th. This is a positive change from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.18%.

In other United Parcel Service news, insider Laura J. Lane sold 2,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.93, for a total transaction of $375,083.75. Also, Director Wayne M. Hewett bought 625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $159.82 per share, for a total transaction of $99,887.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 868 shares in the company, valued at approximately $138,723.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

