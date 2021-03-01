Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX Has $2.45 Million Stock Position in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX reduced its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 20.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 34,322 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,765 shares during the quarter. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $2,454,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in Raytheon Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. JGP Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 57,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,193,000 after buying an additional 4,680 shares during the period. FLC Capital Advisors acquired a new position in Raytheon Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $454,000. Ferris Capital LLC raised its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Ferris Capital LLC now owns 10,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $761,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the period. Finally, Gamble Jones Investment Counsel raised its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel now owns 149,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,700,000 after buying an additional 12,933 shares during the period. 75.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RTX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Raytheon Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, DZ Bank raised Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.22.

Shares of RTX stock traded up $3.13 during trading on Monday, hitting $75.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 147,236 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,494,625. The company has a market cap of $114.14 billion, a PE ratio of -62.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business has a fifty day moving average of $70.66 and a 200-day moving average of $65.97. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 52 week low of $40.72 and a 52 week high of $82.50.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $16.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.07 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a positive return on equity of 8.35% and a negative net margin of 3.77%. Raytheon Technologies’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.16 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 3.01 EPS for the current year.

Raytheon Technologies declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Monday, December 7th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase up to 4.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.475 per share. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.00%.

Raytheon Technologies Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides advanced systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates in four businesses: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

