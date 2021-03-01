Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX Purchases 1,177 Shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX grew its position in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 8.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,735 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,177 shares during the period. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $3,228,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CX Institutional raised its stake in Constellation Brands by 28.8% in the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 219 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Constellation Brands by 30.4% in the third quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp raised its stake in Constellation Brands by 1.0% in the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 6,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,182,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Constellation Brands by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,310,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. raised its stake in Constellation Brands by 27.5% in the fourth quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 311 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on STZ shares. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $220.00 to $244.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $220.00 to $244.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. MKM Partners upgraded shares of Constellation Brands from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $154.00 to $210.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Truist cut shares of Constellation Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $240.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Constellation Brands has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $228.18.

In other news, EVP Robert Lee Hanson sold 6,101 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.78, for a total transaction of $1,395,786.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 15.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

STZ traded up $4.36 during trading on Monday, hitting $218.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,689 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,263,277. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $104.28 and a one year high of $242.62. The firm has a market cap of $42.37 billion, a PE ratio of 20.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $225.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $201.61.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 6th. The company reported $3.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.68. The firm had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.91 billion. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 21.63% and a return on equity of 16.09%. The company’s revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.14 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 9.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 9th were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 8th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is 10.20%.

Constellation Brands Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, and markets beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

