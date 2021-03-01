Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX Sells 7,230 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX cut its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 9.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 73,347 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 7,230 shares during the period. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX’s holdings in Intel were worth $3,654,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in shares of Intel during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $85,000. FLC Capital Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. FLC Capital Advisors now owns 32,079 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,598,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares in the last quarter. Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC now owns 5,317 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. Dohj LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Dohj LLC now owns 44,808 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,634,000 after purchasing an additional 1,186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Intel during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,408,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.25% of the company’s stock.

INTC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Cowen upped their price target on Intel from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Roth Capital upped their price target on Intel from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Intel from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Intel from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Truist upped their price target on Intel from $60.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.69.

Shares of INTC stock traded up $2.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $62.84. 1,060,991 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 37,810,797. Intel Co. has a 52-week low of $43.61 and a 52-week high of $65.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $58.09 and a 200 day moving average of $51.38. The company has a market cap of $255.32 billion, a PE ratio of 12.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.74.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The chip maker reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.42. Intel had a net margin of 28.10% and a return on equity of 29.44%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.52 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 4.89 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th will be given a dividend of $0.3475 per share. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 4th. This is an increase from Intel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is 28.54%.

In other Intel news, CFO George S. Davis acquired 9,095 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $55.34 per share, for a total transaction of $503,317.30. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 71,223 shares in the company, valued at $3,941,480.82. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Robert Holmes Swan acquired 27,244 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $55.57 per share, with a total value of $1,513,949.08. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 330,774 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,381,111.18. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Intel Profile

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

