DAD Market Capitalization Tops $27.08 Million (DAD)

DAD (CURRENCY:DAD) traded 1.6% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on March 1st. One DAD coin can currently be bought for $0.20 or 0.00000408 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, DAD has traded up 0.3% against the US dollar. DAD has a market cap of $27.08 million and approximately $619,567.00 worth of DAD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

DAD Profile

DAD is a coin. It launched on September 28th, 2019. DAD’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 134,601,733 coins. The official website for DAD is dad.one . DAD’s official message board is medium.com/@dad_chain . DAD’s official Twitter account is @dad_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DAD as a new generation of decentralized advertising public chain, has made advertising data more open and transparent so that advertisers are able to know where their money is spent without infringing on users' privacy. Moreover, micro-amount and high-frequency settlement is now an option in the advertising industry thanks to the Lightning Network, and combined with incentives of the token economy, empowering all parties to maintain a healthy advertising ecology. “

