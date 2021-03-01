Daimler AG (OTCMKTS:DDAIF) Short Interest Down 75.4% in February

Daimler AG (OTCMKTS:DDAIF) was the target of a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 1,392,100 shares, a decline of 75.4% from the January 28th total of 5,658,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 70,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 19.7 days.
Shares of Daimler stock traded up $1.00 during trading on Monday, hitting $80.30. 12,200 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,687. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 472.35, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Daimler has a 1 year low of $22.75 and a 1 year high of $82.00.
Daimler (OTCMKTS:DDAIF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $3.89 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $55.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.99 billion. Daimler had a return on equity of 2.48% and a net margin of 0.17%. On average, equities analysts predict that Daimler will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Daimler
Daimler AG, together its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures passenger cars, trucks, vans, and buses in Germany and internationally. It operates through Mercedes-Benz Cars, Daimler Trucks, Mercedes-Benz Vans, Daimler Buses, and Daimler Mobility divisions. The Mercedes-Benz Cars division offers premium vehicles of the Mercedes-Benz brand, including the Mercedes-AMG and Mercedes-Maybach brands; and small cars under the Mercedes me and smart brands, as well as electric mobility products under the EQ brand.
