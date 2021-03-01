Daimler AG (OTCMKTS:DDAIF) Short Interest Down 75.4% in February

Daimler AG (OTCMKTS:DDAIF) was the target of a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 1,392,100 shares, a decline of 75.4% from the January 28th total of 5,658,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 70,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 19.7 days.

Shares of Daimler stock traded up $1.00 during trading on Monday, hitting $80.30. 12,200 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,687. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 472.35, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Daimler has a 1 year low of $22.75 and a 1 year high of $82.00.

Daimler (OTCMKTS:DDAIF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $3.89 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $55.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.99 billion. Daimler had a return on equity of 2.48% and a net margin of 0.17%. On average, equities analysts predict that Daimler will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DDAIF has been the subject of several research reports. Oddo Bhf raised Daimler from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Daimler in a report on Friday, February 19th. BNP Paribas upgraded Daimler from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 27th. AlphaValue raised Daimler to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, DZ Bank reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Daimler in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.00.

About Daimler

Daimler AG, together its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures passenger cars, trucks, vans, and buses in Germany and internationally. It operates through Mercedes-Benz Cars, Daimler Trucks, Mercedes-Benz Vans, Daimler Buses, and Daimler Mobility divisions. The Mercedes-Benz Cars division offers premium vehicles of the Mercedes-Benz brand, including the Mercedes-AMG and Mercedes-Maybach brands; and small cars under the Mercedes me and smart brands, as well as electric mobility products under the EQ brand.

