Danaher (NYSE:DHR) versus Focus Universal (NASDAQ:FCUV) Head to Head Analysis

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) and Focus Universal (NASDAQ:FCUV) are both multi-sector conglomerates companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability and risk.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Danaher and Focus Universal’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Danaher $17.91 billion 8.71 $3.01 billion $4.42 49.70 Focus Universal $1.46 million 119.23 -$3.18 million N/A N/A

Danaher has higher revenue and earnings than Focus Universal.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Danaher and Focus Universal, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Danaher 0 2 11 0 2.85 Focus Universal 0 0 0 0 N/A

Danaher currently has a consensus price target of $235.31, indicating a potential upside of 7.12%. Given Danaher’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Danaher is more favorable than Focus Universal.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

78.0% of Danaher shares are owned by institutional investors. 11.7% of Danaher shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 63.1% of Focus Universal shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Danaher and Focus Universal’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Danaher 18.05% 12.94% 5.92% Focus Universal -198.95% -54.89% -49.57%

Risk and Volatility

Danaher has a beta of 0.72, suggesting that its share price is 28% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Focus Universal has a beta of -0.28, suggesting that its share price is 128% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Danaher beats Focus Universal on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Danaher

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables. This segment also offers filtration, separation, and purification technologies to the biopharmaceutical, food and beverage, medical, aerospace, microelectronics, and general industrial sectors. The Diagnostics segment provides chemistry, immunoassay, microbiology, and automation systems, as well as hematology and molecular diagnostics products. This segment offers analytical instruments, reagents, consumables, software, and services for hospitals, physicians' offices, reference laboratories, and other critical care settings. The Environmental & Applied Solutions segment offers instrumentation, consumables, software, services, and disinfection systems to analyze, treat, and manage ultra-pure, potable, industrial, waste, ground, source, and ocean water in residential, commercial, industrial, and natural resource applications. This segment also provides equipment, software, services, and consumables for various color and appearance management, packaging design and quality management, packaging converting, printing, marking, coding, and traceability applications for consumer, pharmaceutical, and industrial products. The company was formerly known as Diversified Mortgage Investors, Inc. and changed its name to Danaher Corporation in 1984. Danaher Corporation was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Washington, the District of Columbia.

About Focus Universal

Focus Universal Inc. develops and manufactures smart instrumentation platform and device. The company offers Ubiquitor, a wireless sensor device with a universal sensor node and gateway system that uses a computer or mobile device as the output display module that displays the readings of various probe modules. Its smart instrumentation platform (USIP) utilizes mobile devices or computers to communicate with smart devices, such as sensors, probes, and controllers to monitor and control any functions. The company also offers digital sensors and horticultural sensors, as well as universal smart controller (USC), a controller device. Further, it provides filter and handheld meter products, including fan speed adjuster, carbon filter, and HEPA filtration devices, as well as digital light and quantum par meters. Focus Universal Inc. sells its air filtration systems through distributors. The company was founded in 2009 and is based in Ontario, California.

