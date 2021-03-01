DAO Maker (DAO) Trading Down 10.9% Over Last Week

DAO Maker (CURRENCY:DAO) traded up 27.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on March 1st. One DAO Maker coin can now be bought for about $4.07 or 0.00008188 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, DAO Maker has traded 10.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. DAO Maker has a total market capitalization of $66.70 million and approximately $7.08 million worth of DAO Maker was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 16.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $255.33 or 0.00514043 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002014 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $36.48 or 0.00073445 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000898 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.49 or 0.00077499 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.78 or 0.00055925 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $38.12 or 0.00076739 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $233.41 or 0.00469913 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000412 BTC.

About DAO Maker

DAO Maker’s total supply is 311,210,311 coins and its circulating supply is 16,400,000 coins. DAO Maker’s official Twitter account is @thedaomaker

Buying and Selling DAO Maker

