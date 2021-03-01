Daré Bioscience (NASDAQ:DARE) Stock Price Up 6.4%

Daré Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:DARE)’s share price rose 6.4% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $2.03 and last traded at $1.99. Approximately 623,345 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 4,040,135 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.87.

DARE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Aegis restated a “buy” rating on shares of Daré Bioscience in a research report on Monday, February 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Daré Bioscience from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Roth Capital increased their price objective on Daré Bioscience from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Finally, HC Wainwright started coverage on Daré Bioscience in a research note on Friday, December 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.42.

Get Daré Bioscience alerts:

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.41. The stock has a market cap of $82.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.21 and a beta of 2.21.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Daré Bioscience stock. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Daré Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:DARE) by 33.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,034 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Daré Bioscience worth $42,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 5.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Daré Bioscience (NASDAQ:DARE)

DarÃ© Bioscience, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and marketing products for women's health in the United States. The company intends to develop therapies in the areas of contraception, fertility, and sexual and vaginal health. Its products in advanced clinical development include DARE-BV1, a bioadhesive hydrogel formulated with clindamycin phosphate 2% to treat bacterial vaginosis in a single application that completed Phase 3 clinical trials; Ovaprene, a hormone-free, monthly vaginal contraceptive; and Sildenafil Cream, a cream formulation of sildenafil for topical administration to the vulva and vagina for treatment of female sexual arousal disorder.

See Also: Catch-Up Contributions

Receive News & Ratings for Daré Bioscience Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Daré Bioscience and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.