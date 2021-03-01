DATA (DTA) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $279,147.00

DATA (CURRENCY:DTA) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on March 1st. DATA has a total market cap of $8.44 million and approximately $279,147.00 worth of DATA was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, DATA has traded down 29.9% against the dollar. One DATA token can currently be purchased for $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.86 or 0.00055005 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $366.96 or 0.00751518 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.76 or 0.00030221 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000300 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.22 or 0.00006598 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $29.43 or 0.00060277 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.12 or 0.00028923 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002049 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002051 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20.03 or 0.00041027 BTC.

About DATA

DATA (DTA) is a token. Its launch date was January 17th, 2018. DATA’s total supply is 11,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,499,993,344 tokens. The official website for DATA is data.eco . The official message board for DATA is medium.com/@Blockchain_Data . DATA’s official Twitter account is @Blockchain_Data and its Facebook page is accessible here

DATA Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DATA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DATA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DATA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

