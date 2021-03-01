Datacoin (DTC) Market Cap Hits $19,561.53

Datacoin (CURRENCY:DTC) traded 6.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on March 1st. Datacoin has a market cap of $19,561.53 and $143.00 worth of Datacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Datacoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Datacoin has traded down 5.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002036 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002499 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000755 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000465 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000221 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000548 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.17 or 0.00016597 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Opal (OPAL) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000012 BTC.

BoostCoin (BOST) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Datacoin Coin Profile

Datacoin (DTC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Datacoin’s total supply is 39,712,849 coins. Datacoin’s official Twitter account is @DatacoinX and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Datacoin is datacoin.info . The Reddit community for Datacoin is /r/Datacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Datacoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Datacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Datacoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Datacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

