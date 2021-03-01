Dawn Protocol Trading Down 4.5% Over Last 7 Days (DAWN)

Dawn Protocol (CURRENCY:DAWN) traded 6.6% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 1st. One Dawn Protocol token can now be purchased for approximately $0.25 or 0.00000511 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Dawn Protocol has traded 4.5% lower against the US dollar. Dawn Protocol has a market cap of $11.71 million and $308,678.00 worth of Dawn Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Dawn Protocol alerts:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $247.55 or 0.00505270 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002042 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.82 or 0.00073107 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000898 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.88 or 0.00077320 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.73 or 0.00077017 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.25 or 0.00055617 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $227.94 or 0.00465233 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000415 BTC.

Dawn Protocol Token Profile

Dawn Protocol’s total supply is 93,468,684 tokens and its circulating supply is 46,746,823 tokens. Dawn Protocol’s official website is dawn.org . Dawn Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@dawnprotocol

Buying and Selling Dawn Protocol

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dawn Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dawn Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dawn Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Dawn Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dawn Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.