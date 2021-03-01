DecentBet Hits One Day Volume of $852.00 (DBET)

DecentBet (CURRENCY:DBET) traded 2% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on March 1st. DecentBet has a market capitalization of $262,133.80 and approximately $852.00 worth of DecentBet was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DecentBet token can now be purchased for about $0.0014 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, DecentBet has traded up 56.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.74 or 0.00054982 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $365.14 or 0.00750862 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.69 or 0.00030212 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000299 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.22 or 0.00006616 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 16% against the dollar and now trades at $29.28 or 0.00060214 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.06 or 0.00028907 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002057 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002060 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $19.97 or 0.00041063 BTC.

DecentBet Token Profile

DecentBet (CRYPTO:DBET) is a token. It launched on September 23rd, 2017. DecentBet’s total supply is 188,632,973 tokens. The Reddit community for DecentBet is /r/decentbet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for DecentBet is www.decent.bet . DecentBet’s official Twitter account is @Decent_Bet and its Facebook page is accessible here

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DecentBet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DecentBet should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DecentBet using one of the exchanges listed above.

