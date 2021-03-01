Decentralized Machine Learning (DML) Reaches Market Cap of $153,289.22

Decentralized Machine Learning (CURRENCY:DML) traded up 12% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on March 1st. Decentralized Machine Learning has a total market capitalization of $153,289.22 and approximately $4,032.00 worth of Decentralized Machine Learning was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Decentralized Machine Learning has traded 17.3% lower against the US dollar. One Decentralized Machine Learning coin can currently be bought for about $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.67 or 0.00055233 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 20.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $377.24 or 0.00781239 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 25.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.90 or 0.00030847 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000306 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.24 or 0.00006710 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $28.84 or 0.00059718 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.23 or 0.00029479 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002071 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002075 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19.84 or 0.00041088 BTC.

Decentralized Machine Learning Coin Profile

According to CryptoCompare, “DML protocol is a scalable decentralized infrastructure designed to expand the reach to untapped private data and unleash their potential to facilitate machine learning development while providing economic incentives and protecting data privacy. On the DML protocol, the algorithms are run directly on individual devices by utilizing their idle processing power. The DML token is an ERC-20 compliant token that will be used to reward the data owners for contributing with their private data and idle processing power. “

Buying and Selling Decentralized Machine Learning

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Decentralized Machine Learning directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Decentralized Machine Learning should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Decentralized Machine Learning using one of the exchanges listed above.

