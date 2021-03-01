DeepOnion Market Capitalization Achieves $2.78 Million (ONION)

DeepOnion (CURRENCY:ONION) traded 10.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on March 1st. One DeepOnion coin can currently be purchased for about $0.12 or 0.00000255 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, DeepOnion has traded down 24.3% against the U.S. dollar. DeepOnion has a market capitalization of $2.78 million and approximately $389.00 worth of DeepOnion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 13.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002079 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002369 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000764 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 24.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000515 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000521 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded up 20.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.21 or 0.00016881 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded up 32.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Opal (OPAL) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Datacoin (DTC) traded up 122.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

BoostCoin (BOST) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About DeepOnion

DeepOnion (CRYPTO:ONION) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on July 13th, 2017. DeepOnion’s total supply is 22,434,899 coins. The official website for DeepOnion is deeponion.org . DeepOnion’s official Twitter account is @deeponionx and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for DeepOnion is /r/DeepOnion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for DeepOnion is deeponion.org/community

Buying and Selling DeepOnion

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeepOnion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeepOnion should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DeepOnion using one of the exchanges listed above.

