Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Sets New 1-Year High After Analyst Upgrade

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday after Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on the stock from $343.00 to $403.00. Credit Suisse Group currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Deere & Company traded as high as $354.71 and last traded at $354.31, with a volume of 149 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $349.12.

DE has been the subject of several other research reports. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Deere & Company from $331.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $341.00 to $394.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $325.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $201.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Deere & Company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $313.95.

In other Deere & Company news, CAO Marc A. Howze sold 20,467 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.49, for a total transaction of $5,290,514.83. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 22,787 shares in the company, valued at $5,890,211.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Marc A. Howze sold 14,619 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.00, for a total transaction of $4,224,891.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 35,920 shares in the company, valued at $10,380,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 93,668 shares of company stock valued at $24,679,621 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Laird Norton Trust Company LLC bought a new stake in Deere & Company during the fourth quarter worth $555,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC acquired a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the 4th quarter worth $108,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,324,620 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $356,322,000 after buying an additional 36,868 shares in the last quarter. Sheets Smith Investment Management bought a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the 4th quarter worth $1,561,000. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in Deere & Company by 163.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 2,375 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $639,000 after buying an additional 1,475 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.77% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 2.03. The stock has a market cap of $111.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.13, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $306.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $254.34.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The industrial products company reported $3.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $1.70. The company had revenue of $8.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.12 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 22.17%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.63 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 13.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. This is a boost from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.98%.

Deere & Company Company Profile (NYSE:DE)

Deere & Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment provides various agriculture and turf equipment, and related service parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; tillage, seeding, and application equipment comprising sprayers, nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery; self-propelled forage harvesters and attachments, balers, and mowers; riding lawn equipment, golf course equipment, utility vehicles, and commercial mowing equipment along with associated implements; integrated agricultural solutions and precision technologies; and other outdoor power products.

