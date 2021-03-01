Defiance Nasdaq Junior Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBBJ) Short Interest Update

Defiance Nasdaq Junior Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBBJ) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 9,300 shares, an increase of 520.0% from the January 28th total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

IBBJ opened at $36.08 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $37.77 and its 200 day moving average is $33.32. Defiance Nasdaq Junior Biotechnology ETF has a 12-month low of $23.04 and a 12-month high of $41.45.

