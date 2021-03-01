DeFiner (FIN) Market Capitalization Achieves $1.32 Million

DeFiner (CURRENCY:FIN) traded 6.8% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on March 1st. During the last seven days, DeFiner has traded down 18% against the US dollar. DeFiner has a total market cap of $1.32 million and $257,664.00 worth of DeFiner was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DeFiner token can now be bought for approximately $0.36 or 0.00000723 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $258.42 or 0.00519217 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002010 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.11 or 0.00072548 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000904 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $38.58 or 0.00077512 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $28.10 or 0.00056462 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.46 or 0.00077267 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $229.80 or 0.00461708 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 40% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.31 or 0.00026737 BTC.

About DeFiner

DeFiner was first traded on April 27th, 2018. DeFiner’s total supply is 168,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,661,953 tokens. DeFiner’s official website is definer.org . DeFiner’s official Twitter account is @finom_company and its Facebook page is accessible here

DeFiner Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeFiner directly using US dollars.

