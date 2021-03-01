DEJAVE (DJV) Trading 14% Lower Over Last Week

DEJAVE (CURRENCY:DJV) traded up 4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on March 1st. DEJAVE has a market cap of $4.86 million and $97,410.00 worth of DEJAVE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, DEJAVE has traded 14% lower against the U.S. dollar. One DEJAVE token can now be bought for about $2,763.33 or 0.05682399 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $245.85 or 0.00505558 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002058 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $34.77 or 0.00071493 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000903 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.35 or 0.00076795 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $38.14 or 0.00078421 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.43 or 0.00054349 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $217.17 or 0.00446585 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000413 BTC.

DEJAVE Token Profile

DEJAVE’s total supply is 30,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,757 tokens. The official website for DEJAVE is www.dejave.io

DEJAVE Token Trading

