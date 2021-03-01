Del Taco Restaurants (TACO) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Del Taco Restaurants (NASDAQ:TACO) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, March 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.13 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NASDAQ:TACO opened at $10.04 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $374.74 million, a PE ratio of -1.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Del Taco Restaurants has a 52-week low of $2.45 and a 52-week high of $10.45. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.91.

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 1st. Del Taco Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.04%.

In other news, Director Eileen A. Aptman bought 88,952 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.40 per share, with a total value of $658,244.80. Following the purchase, the director now owns 45,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $336,781.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Del Taco Restaurants from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.00.

Del Taco Restaurants Company Profile

Del Taco Restaurants, Inc develops, franchises, owns, and operates Del Taco quick-service Mexican-American restaurants in the United States. The company's restaurants offer Mexican inspired and American classic dishes. As of October 15, 2020, it operated approximately 600 restaurants across 15 states.

