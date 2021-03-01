Delivery Hero (OTCMKTS:DLVHF) Rating Reiterated by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Delivery Hero (OTCMKTS:DLVHF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Delivery Hero in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Delivery Hero in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Delivery Hero in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Delivery Hero in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Delivery Hero currently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Shares of OTCMKTS DLVHF traded down $4.20 during trading on Monday, hitting $129.70. 1,900 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,036. Delivery Hero has a 12-month low of $64.00 and a 12-month high of $171.95. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $155.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $130.03.

About Delivery Hero

Delivery Hero SE offers online food ordering and delivery services. It operates in 44 countries in Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, and the Americas. Delivery Hero SE has a strategic partnership agreement with Woowa Brothers Corp. to expand its Asian operations. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

