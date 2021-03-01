Delivery Hero (OTCMKTS:DLVHF) Rating Reiterated by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Delivery Hero (OTCMKTS:DLVHF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Delivery Hero in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Delivery Hero in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Delivery Hero in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Delivery Hero in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Delivery Hero currently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Shares of OTCMKTS DLVHF traded down $4.20 during trading on Monday, hitting $129.70. 1,900 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,036. Delivery Hero has a 12-month low of $64.00 and a 12-month high of $171.95. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $155.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $130.03.

Delivery Hero SE offers online food ordering and delivery services. It operates in 44 countries in Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, and the Americas. Delivery Hero SE has a strategic partnership agreement with Woowa Brothers Corp. to expand its Asian operations. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

