Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) Price Target Raised to $94.00

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) had its price objective hoisted by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $81.00 to $94.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price points to a potential upside of 13.77% from the company’s current price.

DELL has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $75.00 to $82.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Argus assumed coverage on shares of Dell Technologies in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dell Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.75.

Shares of DELL traded up $1.55 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $82.62. 18,516 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,653,858. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $77.30 and a 200-day moving average of $69.88. Dell Technologies has a 52 week low of $25.51 and a 52 week high of $83.19. The stock has a market cap of $61.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.49, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.29, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.77.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The technology company reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.51. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 2.63% and a return on equity of 124.18%. Sell-side analysts predict that Dell Technologies will post 6.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Steven H. Price sold 273,136 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.84, for a total transaction of $19,895,226.24. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 311,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,722,219.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Jeffrey W. Clarke sold 13,946 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.75, for a total transaction of $1,070,355.50. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 484,445 shares in the company, valued at $37,181,153.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,169,565 shares of company stock worth $87,192,186. Corporate insiders own 48.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dodge & Cox increased its holdings in Dell Technologies by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 37,307,662 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,734,279,000 after buying an additional 2,570,856 shares during the period. Elliott Investment Management L.P. increased its holdings in Dell Technologies by 7.0% during the third quarter. Elliott Investment Management L.P. now owns 24,106,175 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,631,747,000 after buying an additional 1,579,576 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Dell Technologies by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,575,594 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,141,536,000 after buying an additional 2,428,182 shares during the period. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Dell Technologies by 8.3% during the third quarter. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,201,110 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $487,443,000 after buying an additional 554,748 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in Dell Technologies by 23.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,360,425 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $362,847,000 after buying an additional 1,016,117 shares during the period. 27.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Dell Technologies

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and support IT hardware, software, and services solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment provides traditional and next-generation storage solutions; and rack, blade, tower, and hyperscale servers.

