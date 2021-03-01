Delphy (DPY) 1-Day Volume Hits $45,910.00

Delphy (CURRENCY:DPY) traded up 1.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on March 1st. Delphy has a total market cap of $483,070.02 and approximately $45,910.00 worth of Delphy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Delphy token can now be bought for $0.0078 or 0.00000016 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Delphy has traded down 7% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Delphy alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $26.74 or 0.00054982 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $365.14 or 0.00750862 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.69 or 0.00030212 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000299 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.22 or 0.00006616 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 16% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.28 or 0.00060214 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.06 or 0.00028907 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002057 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002060 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $19.97 or 0.00041063 BTC.

Delphy Token Profile

Delphy (CRYPTO:DPY) is a token. It was first traded on August 30th, 2016. Delphy’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 62,199,848 tokens. Delphy’s official Twitter account is @Delphy_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Delphy is delphy.org

Buying and Selling Delphy

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Delphy directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Delphy should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Delphy using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Delphy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Delphy and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.