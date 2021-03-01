DeltaChain Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $4.00 (DELTA)

DeltaChain (CURRENCY:DELTA) traded 210.7% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on March 1st. DeltaChain has a market cap of $3.66 million and $4.00 worth of DeltaChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DeltaChain coin can now be bought for about $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, DeltaChain has traded 161.8% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000238 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $33.43 or 0.00068553 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002539 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0197 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $48.93 or 0.00100327 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 19.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0257 or 0.00000053 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

Traceability Chain (TAC) traded up 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000008 BTC.

About DeltaChain

DeltaChain (DELTA) is a coin. DeltaChain’s total supply is 7,500,000,000 coins. The official website for DeltaChain is deltachain.tech . DeltaChain’s official Twitter account is @deltachain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for DeltaChain is medium.com/@deltachain

According to CryptoCompare, “DeltaChain inherits and develops the Ethereum technology platform, with open source P2P, it aims to accelerate all transactions quickly, minimize risk, enhance high security, and does not involve any third parties. “

Buying and Selling DeltaChain

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeltaChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeltaChain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DeltaChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

