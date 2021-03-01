Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI) Shares Down 9.9%

Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI) shares were down 9.9% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $64.08 and last traded at $64.66. Approximately 1,060,288 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 59% from the average daily volume of 666,407 shares. The stock had previously closed at $71.80.

A number of analysts have recently commented on DNLI shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Denali Therapeutics from $61.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Denali Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, January 8th. They set a “positive” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Denali Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised Denali Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $105.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price (up from $80.00) on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a research report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Denali Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.20.

The firm has a market cap of $7.75 billion, a PE ratio of -29.26 and a beta of 2.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $71.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.51.

Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $2.00. Denali Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 39.19% and a negative net margin of 968.59%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Denali Therapeutics Inc. will post -2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Denali Therapeutics news, major shareholder Douglas K. Bratton sold 2,216,798 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $144,091,870.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Douglas K. Bratton sold 46,799 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.05, for a total value of $3,746,259.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,621,299 shares of company stock worth $174,171,288 in the last quarter. 19.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DNLI. Crestline Management LP grew its stake in Denali Therapeutics by 59.5% in the fourth quarter. Crestline Management LP now owns 19,462,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,037,000 after purchasing an additional 7,260,866 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Denali Therapeutics by 48.2% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,464,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $541,494,000 after purchasing an additional 2,103,851 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in Denali Therapeutics by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 12,190,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,021,056,000 after purchasing an additional 1,363,078 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in Denali Therapeutics by 1,626.2% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,402,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,494,000 after purchasing an additional 1,321,486 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new position in Denali Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,460,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.15% of the company’s stock.

Denali Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:DNLI)

Denali Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutic candidates for neurodegenerative diseases in the United States. The company offers leucine-rich repeat kinase 2 (LRRK2) inhibitor product candidates, including DNL201 that has completed Phase 1b clinical trials and DNL151, which are in Phase 1 and Phase 1b clinical trials for Parkinson's disease.

