Dent (DENT) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $10.99 Million

Dent (CURRENCY:DENT) traded down 2.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 1st. One Dent token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0016 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Dent has traded 11.1% lower against the US dollar. Dent has a market cap of $148.51 million and approximately $10.99 million worth of Dent was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Dent alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $29.04 or 0.00059277 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $383.44 or 0.00782624 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.38 or 0.00029347 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000302 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.30 or 0.00006731 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.84 or 0.00060910 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.61 or 0.00029814 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002041 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 28.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19.91 or 0.00040632 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $21.87 or 0.00044639 BTC.

Dent Token Profile

Dent (DENT) is a token. It was first traded on July 12th, 2017. Dent’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 90,593,741,315 tokens. The official website for Dent is www.dentwireless.com . Dent’s official Twitter account is @dentcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Dent is /r/dentcoin

Dent Token Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dent directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dent should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dent using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Dent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dent and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.