DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) Issues FY 2021 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) issued an update on its FY 2021

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 2.60-2.80 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.39. The company issued revenue guidance of $4-4.3 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.86 billion.

Shares of XRAY stock opened at $53.07 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $11.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -230.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 0.98. DENTSPLY SIRONA has a one year low of $31.58 and a one year high of $60.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $55.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 2.38.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 25th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.33%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $51.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered DENTSPLY SIRONA from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, December 18th. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $51.47.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Company Profile

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets various dental products and technologies, and other consumable dental products and equipment primarily for the professional dental market worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Technologies & Equipment; and Consumables. Its dental supplies include endodontic instruments and materials, dental anesthetics, prophylaxis pastes, dental sealants, impression materials, restorative materials, tooth whiteners, and topical fluoride products; and small equipment products comprise dental hand pieces, intraoral curing light systems, dental diagnostic systems, and ultrasonic scalers and polishers.

