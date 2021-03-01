DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) PT Raised to $70.00

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) had its price target increased by equities researchers at Piper Sandler from $63.00 to $70.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price target indicates a potential upside of 17.27% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also commented on XRAY. HC Wainwright upped their target price on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.07.

Get DENTSPLY SIRONA alerts:

DENTSPLY SIRONA stock traded up $6.62 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $59.69. 176,678 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,470,661. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -259.65, a PEG ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 0.98. DENTSPLY SIRONA has a 12 month low of $31.58 and a 12 month high of $60.47. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.92.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $997.38 million. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a negative net margin of 1.40% and a positive return on equity of 7.13%. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that DENTSPLY SIRONA will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,536,344 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $723,136,000 after acquiring an additional 348,018 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,762,363 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $511,157,000 after purchasing an additional 183,590 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 9,206,575 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $482,056,000 after purchasing an additional 953,367 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 21.3% in the 3rd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 4,865,730 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $212,778,000 after purchasing an additional 854,910 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,514,414 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $184,015,000 after buying an additional 223,004 shares during the last quarter. 96.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Company Profile

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets various dental products and technologies, and other consumable dental products and equipment primarily for the professional dental market worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Technologies & Equipment; and Consumables. Its dental supplies include endodontic instruments and materials, dental anesthetics, prophylaxis pastes, dental sealants, impression materials, restorative materials, tooth whiteners, and topical fluoride products; and small equipment products comprise dental hand pieces, intraoral curing light systems, dental diagnostic systems, and ultrasonic scalers and polishers.

Featured Story: Intrinsic Value and Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for DENTSPLY SIRONA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DENTSPLY SIRONA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.