DePay (DEPAY) Price Down 19.1% Over Last Week

DePay (CURRENCY:DEPAY) traded up 6.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on March 1st. DePay has a total market capitalization of $6.65 million and $245,429.00 worth of DePay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, DePay has traded down 19.1% against the US dollar. One DePay coin can currently be bought for $4.35 or 0.00008907 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 19.7% against the dollar and now trades at $249.93 or 0.00511304 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002047 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $34.89 or 0.00071383 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000906 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.59 or 0.00076904 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.16 or 0.00078070 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $27.24 or 0.00055723 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $220.11 or 0.00450297 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000413 BTC.

DePay Coin Profile

DePay’s total supply is 63,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,526,386 coins.

DePay Coin Trading

