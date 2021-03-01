Derek P. Schmidt Buys 5,400 Shares of Flexsteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLXS) Stock

Flexsteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLXS) CFO Derek P. Schmidt bought 5,400 shares of Flexsteel Industries stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $32.69 per share, with a total value of $176,526.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 151,285 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,945,506.65. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ FLXS traded up $2.32 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $35.40. The company had a trading volume of 507 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,474. Flexsteel Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.81 and a twelve month high of $38.52. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $249.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.62 and a beta of 0.88.

Flexsteel Industries (NASDAQ:FLXS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter. Flexsteel Industries had a negative net margin of 8.75% and a negative return on equity of 1.27%. The firm had revenue of $119.11 million during the quarter.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Flexsteel Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at about $58,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Flexsteel Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $76,000. Harvest Investment Services LLC purchased a new position in Flexsteel Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $257,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Flexsteel Industries by 4,265.3% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 8,104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Flexsteel Industries by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after acquiring an additional 1,176 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.73% of the company’s stock.

Flexsteel Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a manufacturer, importer, and online marketer of upholstered and wooden furniture for residential and contract markets in the United States. It offers upholstered furniture, such as sofas, loveseats, chairs, reclining and rocker-reclining chairs, swivel rockers, sofa beds, convertible bedding units, occasional tables, desks, dining tables, buffets and storage, and ottomans; and bedroom furniture, including benches, beds, dressers and armoires, and nightstands.

