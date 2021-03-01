Desjardins Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY)

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) – Research analysts at Desjardins lifted their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, February 24th. Desjardins analyst D. Young now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $7.54 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $6.75. Desjardins has a “Buy” rating and a $119.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on RY. CIBC raised their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from $127.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from $109.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, February 5th. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from $120.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.24.

NYSE RY opened at $85.09 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.52, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $84.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.38. Royal Bank of Canada has a one year low of $49.55 and a one year high of $90.59.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.96. Royal Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 14.84% and a net margin of 18.78%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.8576 per share. This represents a $3.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.03%. This is a boost from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.17%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of RY. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Royal Bank of Canada in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Royal Bank of Canada in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Royal Bank of Canada during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new position in Royal Bank of Canada during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Royal Bank of Canada by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 10,281 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.81% of the company’s stock.

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

