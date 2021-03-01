Desjardins Boosts Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL) Price Target to $45.00

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) had its price objective boosted by analysts at Desjardins from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the textile maker’s stock. Desjardins’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 41.82% from the company’s current price. Desjardins also issued estimates for Gildan Activewear’s Q1 2021 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.46 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.44 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.40 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. TD Securities downgraded shares of Gildan Activewear from an “action list buy” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Gildan Activewear from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gildan Activewear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.64.

Get Gildan Activewear alerts:

Shares of GIL stock traded up $1.36 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $31.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 48,894 shares, compared to its average volume of 490,742. The stock has a market cap of $6.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.08, a PEG ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 3.91. Gildan Activewear has a 52-week low of $9.42 and a 52-week high of $31.41. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $27.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.15.

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The textile maker reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $690.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $615.69 million. Gildan Activewear had a negative return on equity of 2.69% and a negative net margin of 13.34%. Gildan Activewear’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Gildan Activewear will post -0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GIL. Peak Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gildan Activewear in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,295,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its stake in Gildan Activewear by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 229,229 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $4,503,000 after purchasing an additional 14,779 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in Gildan Activewear by 1,923.4% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,275,286 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $44,805,000 after purchasing an additional 2,162,839 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its holdings in shares of Gildan Activewear by 96.0% in the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 24,881 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $489,000 after buying an additional 12,187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in Gildan Activewear by 20.4% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 89,100 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,755,000 after buying an additional 15,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.95% of the company’s stock.

Gildan Activewear Company Profile

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells various apparel products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It provides various activewear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sport shirts under the Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Platinum, Gildan Hammer, Comfort Colors, American Apparel, Anvil by Gildan, Alstyle, Prim + Preux, and GoldToe brands.

Read More: Marijuana Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Gildan Activewear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gildan Activewear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.