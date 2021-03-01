Desjardins Comments on Stantec Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (TSE:STN)

Stantec Inc. (TSE:STN) (NYSE:STN) – Desjardins issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Stantec in a report issued on Thursday, February 25th. Desjardins analyst B. Poirier expects that the company will post earnings of $0.52 per share for the quarter. Desjardins also issued estimates for Stantec’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.66 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.67 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.42 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.69 EPS.

Get Stantec alerts:

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on STN. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Stantec from C$50.00 to C$60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Stantec from C$48.00 to C$47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Stantec from C$57.00 to C$59.00 in a research note on Friday. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Stantec from C$54.00 to C$58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Stantec from C$50.00 to C$56.00 in a research note on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$54.90.

Shares of TSE:STN opened at C$50.07 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$46.46 and a 200 day moving average of C$42.06. The stock has a market cap of C$5.57 billion and a P/E ratio of 28.43. Stantec has a 12 month low of C$31.00 and a 12 month high of C$50.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.16.

In other news, Director Jeffrey Philip Stone sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$41.71, for a total value of C$62,562.30.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This is a positive change from Stantec’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. Stantec’s payout ratio is presently 35.21%.

About Stantec

Stantec Inc provides professional consulting services in the area of infrastructure and facilities for clients in the public and private sectors in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers consulting services in engineering, architecture, interior design, landscape architecture, surveying, environmental sciences, project management and planning, and project economics.

Featured Story: What is the yield curve?

Receive News & Ratings for Stantec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stantec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.