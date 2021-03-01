Desjardins Cuts Loblaw Companies (OTCMKTS:LBLCF) Price Target to $69.00

Loblaw Companies (OTCMKTS:LBLCF) had its price objective cut by stock analysts at Desjardins from $70.00 to $69.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Desjardins’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 42.89% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on LBLCF. National Bank Financial reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Loblaw Companies in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Loblaw Companies from $76.00 to $72.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Loblaw Companies from $78.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 8th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Loblaw Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, CIBC decreased their target price on shares of Loblaw Companies from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:LBLCF traded down $1.10 during trading on Monday, hitting $48.29. 16,300 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,482. Loblaw Companies has a 52 week low of $43.27 and a 52 week high of $55.05. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $49.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.94.

Loblaw Companies Limited, a food and pharmacy company, engages in the grocery, pharmacy, health and beauty, apparel, general merchandise, financial services, and wireless mobile products and services businesses in Canada. It operates in two segments, Retail and Financial Services. The Retail segment operates corporate and franchise-owned retail food, and associate-owned drug stores comprising in-store pharmacies, other health and beauty product stores, apparel stores, and other general merchandise stores.

