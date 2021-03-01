Desjardins Raises The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) Price Target to $83.00

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) had its price objective upped by Desjardins from $79.00 to $83.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the bank’s stock. Desjardins’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 35.07% from the company’s previous close. Desjardins also issued estimates for The Toronto-Dominion Bank’s Q2 2021 earnings at $1.18 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.33 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $5.40 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on TD. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on The Toronto-Dominion Bank from $77.50 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on The Toronto-Dominion Bank from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Scotiabank boosted their target price on The Toronto-Dominion Bank from $82.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on The Toronto-Dominion Bank from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.46.

TD traded up $1.08 on Monday, hitting $61.45. The company had a trading volume of 410,448 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,756,387. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $58.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.24. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 1 year low of $33.74 and a 1 year high of $63.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market cap of $111.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.80, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.04.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The bank reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.66. The Toronto-Dominion Bank had a net margin of 22.23% and a return on equity of 11.63%. On average, analysts predict that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 35,744,963 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,019,622,000 after acquiring an additional 4,110,503 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 23,060,491 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,298,959,000 after purchasing an additional 1,609,391 shares during the period. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd raised its stake in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 22,552,465 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,040,883,000 after buying an additional 372,479 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 22,335,022 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,033,259,000 after buying an additional 840,785 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 0.6% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 18,673,939 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,151,249,000 after buying an additional 105,550 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.01% of the company’s stock.

About The Toronto-Dominion Bank

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various personal and commercial banking products and services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. It offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases through auto dealer network; credit cards; point-of-sale payment solutions for large and small businesses; wealth and asset management products, and advice to retail and institutional clients; and property and casualty insurance, as well as life and health insurance products.

