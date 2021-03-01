Desjardins Raises The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) Price Target to $83.00

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) had its price objective upped by Desjardins from $79.00 to $83.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the bank’s stock. Desjardins’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 35.07% from the company’s previous close. Desjardins also issued estimates for The Toronto-Dominion Bank’s Q2 2021 earnings at $1.18 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.33 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $5.40 EPS.
A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on TD. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on The Toronto-Dominion Bank from $77.50 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on The Toronto-Dominion Bank from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Scotiabank boosted their target price on The Toronto-Dominion Bank from $82.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on The Toronto-Dominion Bank from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.46.
TD traded up $1.08 on Monday, hitting $61.45. The company had a trading volume of 410,448 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,756,387. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $58.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.24. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 1 year low of $33.74 and a 1 year high of $63.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market cap of $111.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.80, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.04.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 35,744,963 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,019,622,000 after acquiring an additional 4,110,503 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 23,060,491 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,298,959,000 after purchasing an additional 1,609,391 shares during the period. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd raised its stake in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 22,552,465 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,040,883,000 after buying an additional 372,479 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 22,335,022 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,033,259,000 after buying an additional 840,785 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 0.6% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 18,673,939 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,151,249,000 after buying an additional 105,550 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.01% of the company’s stock.
About The Toronto-Dominion Bank
The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various personal and commercial banking products and services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. It offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases through auto dealer network; credit cards; point-of-sale payment solutions for large and small businesses; wealth and asset management products, and advice to retail and institutional clients; and property and casualty insurance, as well as life and health insurance products.
