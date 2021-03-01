Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Increases Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS) Price Target to $80.00

Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS) had its price target hoisted by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $60.00 to $80.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 6.64% from the stock’s previous close.

DDS has been the topic of a number of other reports. TheStreet upgraded Dillard’s from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Dillard’s from $42.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut Dillard’s from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective (up from $54.00) on shares of Dillard’s in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Dillard’s from $46.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.83.

Dillard’s stock traded up $5.99 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $85.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,740 shares, compared to its average volume of 716,874. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.46 and a beta of 0.80. Dillard’s has a twelve month low of $21.50 and a twelve month high of $128.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $76.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.60.

Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The company reported $3.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.78. The company had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. Dillard’s had a negative return on equity of 4.82% and a negative net margin of 1.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.75 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Dillard’s will post -3.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Dillard’s news, Director J C. Watts, Jr. sold 3,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.11, for a total value of $173,774.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,600 shares in the company, valued at $643,986. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 23.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Newport Trust Co increased its stake in Dillard’s by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 7,420,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,986,000 after purchasing an additional 61,505 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Dillard’s by 1,494.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 485,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,632,000 after purchasing an additional 455,362 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Dillard’s by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 380,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,764,000 after purchasing an additional 7,412 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Dillard’s by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 326,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,563,000 after acquiring an additional 10,453 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Contrarius Investment Management Ltd grew its stake in Dillard’s by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 318,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,639,000 after acquiring an additional 25,519 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.99% of the company’s stock.

Dillard’s Company Profile

Dillard's, Inc operates as a fashion apparel, cosmetics, and home furnishing retailer in the southwest, southeast, and midwest regions of the United States. Its stores offer merchandise, including fashion apparel for women, men, and children; accessories; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods.

