Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Initiates Coverage on Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA)

Investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $313.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target indicates a potential upside of 17.54% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Okta from $282.00 to $313.00 in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Okta from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Okta from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $258.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Okta from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $255.00 price objective on shares of Okta in a research report on Sunday, November 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $251.14.

NASDAQ:OKTA traded up $4.84 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $266.29. The stock had a trading volume of 16,898 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,125,505. Okta has a one year low of $88.66 and a one year high of $294.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 4.80 and a current ratio of 4.80. The company has a market cap of $34.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -135.47 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s 50 day moving average is $269.55 and its 200-day moving average is $238.09.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, December 1st. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.05. Okta had a negative net margin of 31.38% and a negative return on equity of 31.29%. The firm had revenue of $217.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $203.15 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.07) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 42.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Okta will post -1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Okta news, CAO Christopher K. Kramer sold 940 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.99, for a total value of $245,330.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,589,168.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Christopher K. Kramer sold 1,378 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.91, for a total transaction of $356,777.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,648,997.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 246,650 shares of company stock valued at $61,793,057. Insiders own 12.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OKTA. Black Swift Group LLC bought a new stake in Okta in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Okta in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Avion Wealth bought a new stake in Okta in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in Okta in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Okta in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. 75.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Okta, Inc provides identity management platforms for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; and Single Sign-On that enables users to access their applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices with a single entry of their user credentials.

