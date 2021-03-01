Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reaffirms Buy Rating for Prosus (OTCMKTS:PROSY)

Prosus (OTCMKTS:PROSY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Prosus in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Prosus in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. ING Group initiated coverage on Prosus in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Prosus in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Prosus in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Prosus currently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

OTCMKTS:PROSY traded down $0.25 on Monday, hitting $23.80. 247,800 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 426,076. Prosus has a fifty-two week low of $10.16 and a fifty-two week high of $26.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $23.93 and a 200-day moving average of $21.24.

Prosus N.V. engages in the e-commerce and internet businesses. It operates internet platforms, such as classifieds, payments and fintech, food delivery, travel, education, etail, health, social, and other internet platforms. It has operations in the Americas, Africa, Central and Eastern Europe, and Asia.

