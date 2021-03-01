Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for WPP (NYSE:WPP)

WPP (NYSE:WPP)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of WPP in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded WPP from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of WPP in a report on Friday, December 18th. BNP Paribas upgraded WPP from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Societe Generale restated a “buy” rating on shares of WPP in a report on Friday, December 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold”.

Get WPP alerts:

Shares of NYSE WPP traded up $1.38 on Monday, reaching $60.87. 747 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 108,929. WPP has a fifty-two week low of $27.18 and a fifty-two week high of $62.17. The company has a 50 day moving average of $55.91 and a 200 day moving average of $47.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.92 billion, a PE ratio of 12.20 and a beta of 1.40.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in WPP in the second quarter worth $200,000. Thomas White International Ltd. acquired a new stake in WPP in the third quarter worth $3,427,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in WPP in the third quarter worth $5,631,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in WPP in the third quarter worth $1,172,000. Finally, Morningstar Investment Services LLC acquired a new stake in WPP in the third quarter worth $62,429,000. Institutional investors own 3.83% of the company’s stock.

About WPP

WPP plc, a creative transformation company, provides communications, experience, commerce, and technology services in North America, the United Kingdom, Western Continental Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Africa, Middle East, and Central and Eastern Europe. The company operates through three segments: Global Integrated Agencies, Public Relations, and Specialist Agencies.

Recommended Story: After-Hours Trading

Receive News & Ratings for WPP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WPP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.