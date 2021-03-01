Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reaffirms “Hold” Rating for Informa (OTCMKTS:IFJPY)

Informa (OTCMKTS:IFJPY)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on IFJPY. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Informa from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Informa from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Informa in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Informa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets downgraded shares of Informa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Informa has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Get Informa alerts:

Shares of Informa stock traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $15.10. 900,300 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 105,008. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.97. Informa has a fifty-two week low of $8.43 and a fifty-two week high of $18.05.

Informa plc operates as a business-to-business events, academic publishing, and information services company worldwide. It operates through five divisions: Informa Connect, Informa Intelligence, Informa Markets, Informa Tech, and Taylor & Francis. The Informa Connect division provides content-driven events and digital platforms that allow professionals to meet, connect, learn, and share knowledge.

Featured Article: What is a Secondary Public Offering?

Receive News & Ratings for Informa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Informa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.