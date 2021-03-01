Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reaffirms “Hold” Rating for Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG)

Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.
LYG has been the topic of several other research reports. HSBC downgraded Lloyds Banking Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Lloyds Banking Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Sunday, February 7th. Bank of America cut Lloyds Banking Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded Lloyds Banking Group to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.00.
Shares of NYSE LYG traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $2.16. The company had a trading volume of 165,758 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,809,791. The stock has a market cap of $38.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 1.45. Lloyds Banking Group has a 12 month low of $1.17 and a 12 month high of $2.56. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.68.
Lloyds Banking Group Company Profile
Lloyds Banking Group plc provides range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings accounts, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal and small business customers.
