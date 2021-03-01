Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reaffirms “Hold” Rating for Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG)

Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

LYG has been the topic of several other research reports. HSBC downgraded Lloyds Banking Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Lloyds Banking Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Sunday, February 7th. Bank of America cut Lloyds Banking Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded Lloyds Banking Group to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.00.

Get Lloyds Banking Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE LYG traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $2.16. The company had a trading volume of 165,758 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,809,791. The stock has a market cap of $38.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 1.45. Lloyds Banking Group has a 12 month low of $1.17 and a 12 month high of $2.56. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.68.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LYG. Enlightenment Research LLC acquired a new stake in Lloyds Banking Group during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Radnor Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC bought a new position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Western Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. 1.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lloyds Banking Group Company Profile

Lloyds Banking Group plc provides range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings accounts, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal and small business customers.

Featured Article: Momentum Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Lloyds Banking Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lloyds Banking Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.